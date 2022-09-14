Financial Comparison: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) and Its Rivals

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 170 504 641 37 2.40

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 153.25%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.40% 104.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.13 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million 3.36

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascend Wellness peers beat Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.