Financial Contrast: 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) vs. ON (NYSE:ONON)

361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 361 Degrees International and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A ON 2 4 9 0 2.47

ON has a consensus price target of $31.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.74%. Given ON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 361 Degrees International $924.53 million 1.11 $93.26 million N/A N/A ON $792.85 million 14.99 -$186.25 million ($0.41) -46.59

This table compares 361 Degrees International and ON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

361 Degrees International has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Profitability

This table compares 361 Degrees International and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A ON -12.19% -12.61% -8.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

361 Degrees International beats ON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 5,270 stores under the 361º core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

