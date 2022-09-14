Financial Contrast: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMTD Digital and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 2 6 15 0 2.57

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.98%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 2.11 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -37.25

This table compares AMTD Digital and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats AMTD Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc. designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. The company's platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, and economic risks, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.