Financial Contrast: Spire Global (SPIR) and Its Peers

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spire Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -69.45% -64.39% -11.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spire Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 144 456 618 19 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 290.51%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its competitors.

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.58 Spire Global Competitors $3.31 billion -$824.37 million -1.64

Spire Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spire Global competitors beat Spire Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.