Financial Contrast: Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Workiva and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.52%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 48.14%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Workiva.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 8.12 -$37.73 million ($1.31) -52.73 Expensify $142.84 million 8.02 -$13.56 million ($1.19) -14.10

This table compares Workiva and Expensify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expensify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -13.80% -137.88% -7.88% Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expensify beats Workiva on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

