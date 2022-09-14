Financial Guidance Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

GPN opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

