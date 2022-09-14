Financial Guidance Group Inc. Takes $992,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Bentley Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $15,907,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.