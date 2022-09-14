Financial Review: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 303.34%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,628.91% -1,320.11% -103.25% Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 2.22 -$142.60 million ($1.94) -0.18 Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 24.40 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

