FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $519,094.40 and approximately $329.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,918.42 or 0.99996760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.82 or 1.00043938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.