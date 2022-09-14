FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $28.00 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,414,613 coins and its circulating supply is 611,376,309 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.