Firo Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00017873 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $98.56 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.33 or 0.07998563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00177891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00739768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00585999 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

