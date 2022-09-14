First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter.

