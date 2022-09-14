FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

