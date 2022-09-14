Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

