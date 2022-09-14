Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

FIVE opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

