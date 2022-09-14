Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 295.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 111.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 95.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 30.1% during the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 565,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,649 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

