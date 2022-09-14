Flamingo Price Reaches $0.11 (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00165838 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

FLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

