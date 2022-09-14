FLEX Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One FLEX Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. FLEX Coin has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLEX Coin

FLEX Coin’s genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

