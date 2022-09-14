Flow (FLOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $94.21 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00009222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $94.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 252.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020720 BTC.
About Flow
Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,392,681,892 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.
