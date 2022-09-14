Flux Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $704,790.62 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Flux has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $704,790.62 and approximately $394,652.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00303270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00119675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00073799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

