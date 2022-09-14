FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.32.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
