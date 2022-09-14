FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

