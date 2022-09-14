Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 5,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FRGE. JMP Securities began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Forge Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

