Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 5,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on FRGE. JMP Securities began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
