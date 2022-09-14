Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Fortinet Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

