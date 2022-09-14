Frank Slootman Sells 1,651 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

