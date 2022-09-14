Frank Slootman Sells 1,651 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
