Frax (FRAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.95 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $8.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,467,515,054 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

