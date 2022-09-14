Frenchie Network Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Frenchie Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
