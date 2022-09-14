Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.05. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 4,887 shares traded.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.