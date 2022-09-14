Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

FRPT opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Freshpet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 485,765 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.