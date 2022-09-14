Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $41.53 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Freshpet by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

