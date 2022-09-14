Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $69,853.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.7 %

Freshworks stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

