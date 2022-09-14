FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.90

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 117190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,714,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 464,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,870 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.