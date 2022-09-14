FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $7.35 Average PT from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,997,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,685,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,997,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,685,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

