Function X Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $112.88 million and $4.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,240.63 or 0.99997717 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,252.70 or 1.00057373 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00060821 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012412 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005490 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065780 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
About Function X
FX is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Coin Trading
