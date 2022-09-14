FUNToken (FUN) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.58 million and $3.54 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.