Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $840,503.88 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $840,503.88 and approximately $83,429.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

