Fuse Network Market Cap Hits $5.21 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.21 million and $392,986.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 522% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.03007917 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00820774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network's total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It's designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

