Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $1.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.27 or 1.00121066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,633,256 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium FSN explorer Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

