Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,852

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUTR. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,818 ($21.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.48. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,469 ($17.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,634.78.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

