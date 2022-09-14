Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,852

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Future has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

