Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,852

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Future Price Performance
Shares of Future stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Future has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.21.
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Future (FRNWF)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.