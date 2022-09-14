Futureswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,827.00 (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Futureswap has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $53,827.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

