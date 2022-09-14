FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Asensus Surgical, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 994.75%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.