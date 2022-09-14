FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.97 on Monday. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

