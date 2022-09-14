FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.99 on Monday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 122.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Veritex by 30.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

