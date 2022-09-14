FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

