FY2023 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Opthea Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.15 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opthea Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,883,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Opthea comprises about 3.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 5.70% of Opthea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

