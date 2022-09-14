FY2023 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Opthea Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.15 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.