FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.22 million.

TSE:PIF opened at C$19.71 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.01. The firm has a market cap of C$386.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

