FY2023 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for PolyPid in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.04). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.68. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

