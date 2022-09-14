FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Issued By KeyCorp

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

UBSFY opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

