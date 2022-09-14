FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 15% This Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $695,449.04 and $14,842.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 15% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.22 or 0.99997711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,084,743 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
