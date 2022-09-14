G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.27 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

